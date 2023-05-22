TCTC Holdings LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $3.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $291.66. The stock had a trading volume of 887,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,752. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.82. The company has a market capitalization of $212.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $4,185,774. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

