TCTC Holdings LLC Has $16.68 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $16,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $95.89. 745,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.13.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.