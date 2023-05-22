TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,129,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.5% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $37,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.27. 17,011,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,011,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $225.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

