Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TMHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $649,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $649,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $10,973,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 671,666 shares of company stock valued at $27,832,604. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

