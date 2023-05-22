Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut Take-Two Interactive Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.31.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.6 %

TTWO opened at $137.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,867,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.