Substratum Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Substratum has a market cap of $144,026.17 and $32.76 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00025739 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018225 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,896.25 or 1.00044576 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00037372 USD and is up 3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.