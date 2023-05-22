Stride (NYSE:LRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Stride from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Price Performance

Shares of LRN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.77. 120,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.54. Stride has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $470.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.97 million. Stride had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stride will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stride by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Stride by 138.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 402.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.