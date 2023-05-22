StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Citigroup

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STNE. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

StoneCo Stock Performance

StoneCo stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.80. 4,316,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,499. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. StoneCo has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $14.60.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $514.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in StoneCo by 408.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,376,000 after buying an additional 1,715,744 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in StoneCo by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,298,000 after buying an additional 126,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in StoneCo by 121.4% in the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,081,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 1,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

