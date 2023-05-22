StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Citigroup

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STNE. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.
StoneCo Stock Performance
StoneCo stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.80. 4,316,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,499. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. StoneCo has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $14.60.
Institutional Trading of StoneCo
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in StoneCo by 408.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,376,000 after buying an additional 1,715,744 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in StoneCo by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,298,000 after buying an additional 126,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in StoneCo by 121.4% in the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,081,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 1,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
