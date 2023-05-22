StockNews.com Lowers VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

VEON Stock Performance

VEON opened at $18.80 on Friday. VEON has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33.

Institutional Trading of VEON

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62,633 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of VEON by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

