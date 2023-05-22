StockNews.com Lowers Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Cameco Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $26.92 on Friday. Cameco has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42.
About Cameco
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
