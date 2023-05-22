StockNews.com Lowers Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $26.92 on Friday. Cameco has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cameco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

