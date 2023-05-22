StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.11.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $138.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.13.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,713 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,142,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,792,538,000 after purchasing an additional 244,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,673,000 after purchasing an additional 90,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

