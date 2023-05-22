StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Wipro from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.49.
Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.47.
Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.
