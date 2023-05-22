StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Wipro from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.49.

Wipro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wipro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,770,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,652,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951,534 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 265.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,108,000 after buying an additional 2,621,127 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,749,000 after buying an additional 1,962,931 shares during the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Articles

