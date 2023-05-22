StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $150.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

