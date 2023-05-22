StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.13.

Walmart Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $149.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.75. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The company has a market capitalization of $404.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 54.81%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $17,529,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

