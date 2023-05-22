StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $224.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,165,000 after purchasing an additional 827,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at $18,040,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,821,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 537,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 333,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.