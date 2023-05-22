StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOC. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 209.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

