StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MLP traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.25. 5,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,433. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.70 million, a PE ratio of 262.00 and a beta of 0.60.
Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Maui Land & Pineapple
Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile
Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.
