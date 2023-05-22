StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLP traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.25. 5,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,433. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.70 million, a PE ratio of 262.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 367.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.