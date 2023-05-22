StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LPTH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 52,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

About LightPath Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

