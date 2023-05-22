StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of LPTH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 52,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.