StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LEN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.21.

Lennar Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE LEN traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.97. 925,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,623. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $116.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

