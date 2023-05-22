StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $106.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

