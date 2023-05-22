StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $100.74 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $119.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Further Reading

