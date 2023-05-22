StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

