StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bunge (NYSE:BG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.22.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $90.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $118.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.65.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,939 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,931,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,049,000 after purchasing an additional 104,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

