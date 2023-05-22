StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIP. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.75.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BIP stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 463.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $43.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,912.74%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,594,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,751,000 after buying an additional 236,682 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,615,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,112,000 after purchasing an additional 865,468 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,352,000 after purchasing an additional 291,999 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,635,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,230,000 after purchasing an additional 203,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,460,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,502 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

