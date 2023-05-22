StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BGNE. Cowen lifted their price target on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.16.

BeiGene Price Performance

BGNE opened at $232.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.51. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.84.

Insider Activity

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The company had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total transaction of $1,776,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total value of $15,287,539.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BeiGene by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in BeiGene by 18.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Further Reading

