StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:BNED opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Trading of Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education ( NYSE:BNED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $447.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.