StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut ASGN from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. ASGN has a 1 year low of $63.27 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.92.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ASGN by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 41,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

(Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.