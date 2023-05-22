StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.50.

AME opened at $147.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.21 and a 200-day moving average of $141.07. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,974 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in AMETEK by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 16,498.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 77,215 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

