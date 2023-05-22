StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Allstate from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.31.

NYSE:ALL opened at $117.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Allstate has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allstate will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

