StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.67.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed Stock Performance

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.53. Affimed has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a negative net margin of 208.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Affimed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affimed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Affimed by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Affimed by 27.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed

(Get Rating)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.