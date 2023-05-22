StockNews.com Begins Coverage on World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $112.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.27. World Acceptance has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $150.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 17.03 and a quick ratio of 20.53.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance

In other news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $55,328.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,714.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $55,328.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,714.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $112,025.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,145.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,044 shares of company stock valued at $871,112. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in World Acceptance by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

(Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.