StockNews.com Begins Coverage on W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.80.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.55.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.