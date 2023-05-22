StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $37.90 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.13.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $160.71 million during the quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pop, Charms Blow Pop, Andes Mints, Sugar Daddy, Charleston Chew, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Caramel Apple Pop, Junior Mints, Cella’s Chocolate-Covered Cherries, and Nik-L-Nip.

