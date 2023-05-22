StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Tompkins Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.42. Tompkins Financial has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $779.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,029.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,054.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tompkins Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,049,000 after buying an additional 51,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,397,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,850,000 after buying an additional 30,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

