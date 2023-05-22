StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $492.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $58.84.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.90 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Olympic Steel

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

In other Olympic Steel news, Chairman Michael D. Siegal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $4,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,127,072 shares in the company, valued at $63,251,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olympic Steel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 254,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,094,000 after purchasing an additional 209,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,769,000 after purchasing an additional 186,607 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 278,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 155,177 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 126,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

(Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.