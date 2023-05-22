StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUSGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $492.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $58.84.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.90 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

Insider Transactions at Olympic Steel

In other Olympic Steel news, Chairman Michael D. Siegal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $4,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,127,072 shares in the company, valued at $63,251,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olympic Steel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 254,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,094,000 after purchasing an additional 209,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,769,000 after purchasing an additional 186,607 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 278,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 155,177 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 126,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

(Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.