StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

NGL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 200,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $44,000. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

