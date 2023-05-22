StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Nelnet Stock Performance

Shares of NNI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,111. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.31. The company has a current ratio of 55.87, a quick ratio of 55.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.72 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nelnet

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nelnet by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nelnet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nelnet

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.