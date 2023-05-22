StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HP (NYSE:HPQ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered HP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Up 0.3 %

HPQ stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,867,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,968. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. HP has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.