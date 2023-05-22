StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CBRL. Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $111.96 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average of $107.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Articles

