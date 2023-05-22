StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CHDN. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $141.50 to $143.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $149.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $287.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.39 and a 200-day moving average of $121.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $300.90.

Insider Transactions at Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $559.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.57 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 612,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,046 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 594,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,796,000 after acquiring an additional 24,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,098,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

