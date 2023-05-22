StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.55.

BLMN stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,151,000 after buying an additional 71,671 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 298,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 70,579 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,615,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,751,000 after buying an additional 1,320,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

