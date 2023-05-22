StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $755.92.

BLK opened at $666.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $656.60 and a 200-day moving average of $696.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 7.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 66,812.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 60,131 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 90,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,614,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in BlackRock by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

