StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AFG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

American Financial Group Price Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $117.17 on Thursday. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $113.43 and a 1 year high of $150.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.30. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,987,000 after purchasing an additional 197,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,350,000 after purchasing an additional 256,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,937,000 after purchasing an additional 253,666 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,828,000 after acquiring an additional 440,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,905,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,040,000 after acquiring an additional 110,330 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

