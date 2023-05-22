StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AEE. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $84.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $97.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

