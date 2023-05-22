StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.53.
Shares of ATVI stock opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.42.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
