StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.53.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.