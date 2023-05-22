StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.37.
Abbott Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of ABT opened at $108.93 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
