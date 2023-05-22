StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $108.93 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

