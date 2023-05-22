StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AAR (NYSE:AIR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AIR. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.59. AAR has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $56.86.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $384,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,896.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AAR news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,094,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $384,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,896.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,731 shares of company stock worth $7,389,826 over the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AAR by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of AAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

