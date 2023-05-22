StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of DDD opened at $8.34 on Thursday. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $132.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 8,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $74,517.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,785 shares in the company, valued at $538,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,511 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,332 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,004 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

