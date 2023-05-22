STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,213 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STERIS Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.40.

Shares of STE traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.21. 119,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,764. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $236.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.70%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Stories

