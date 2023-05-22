Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,594 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 7,806.6% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,863,596 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Starbucks by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after buying an additional 1,592,261 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,116. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.27.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

